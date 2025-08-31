Saudi Central Bank Invests $157,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Saudi Central Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,118.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.80 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total transaction of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,163 shares of company stock worth $151,917,174. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

