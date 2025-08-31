Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 62,874 Shares of TXO Partners LP $TXO

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 1.89% of TXO Partners worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXO. CWM LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.09. TXO Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

