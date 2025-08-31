Armistice Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,718 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Energizer worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Energizer by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 515,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Energizer by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.53 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

