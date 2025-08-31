Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,963 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.60% of IDACORP worth $37,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 176,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

