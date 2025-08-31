200,000 Shares in TELA Bio, Inc. $TELA Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.51% of TELA Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TELA Bio by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.19. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 329.48% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. TELA Bio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

