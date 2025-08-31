Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $41,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $458.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.