Energy Income Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624,032 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 333,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.