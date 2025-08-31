Walleye Capital LLC Buys 302,243 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 154.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

KLTR opened at $1.59 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $29,211.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,479,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,351.78. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

