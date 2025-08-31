MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3,539.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ATI worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $44,867,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 991,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 564,308 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $18,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares in the last quarter.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

