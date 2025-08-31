Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,165,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 334,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,907,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,322,000 after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

