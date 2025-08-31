MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,534. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

