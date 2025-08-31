MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Marzetti Company $MZTI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MZTI opened at $182.60 on Friday. The Marzetti Company has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66.

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MZTI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marzetti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

