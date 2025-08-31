MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 623.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 931,920 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $3,534,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,317,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

