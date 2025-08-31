MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 34,698.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after buying an additional 743,945 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of F5 by 110.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after buying an additional 294,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 659.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after buying an additional 275,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $46,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $3,347,605. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.81. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.34 and a 52 week high of $334.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

