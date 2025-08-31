Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $3,025,000.00 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,920,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,721,995.55. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Long sold 473,773 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $3,956,004.55.

On Thursday, June 12th, Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $8,137,980.11.

On Thursday, June 5th, Brian Long sold 31,460 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $214,871.80.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,535,914.49.

NVTS opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. CJS Securities cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

