Insider Selling: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells $1,110,801.46 in Stock

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Heffes sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,801.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,426,330.60. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $463.84 on Friday. Winmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $466.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

