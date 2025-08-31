Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,363,066.95 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95. Following the sale, the director owned 160,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,405.95. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $1,310,944.95.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $1,413,655.95.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.78 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.33.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,539,875,000 after purchasing an additional 436,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after purchasing an additional 523,035 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

