Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 806,351 Shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,620,765.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,884,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,137,979.67. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,229,410.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,190 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $591,115.20.

On Monday, August 25th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 387,346 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $821,173.52.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $249.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897,159 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Jones Trading cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

