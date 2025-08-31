Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749,348. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,465 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $67,902.75.

On Thursday, August 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,901 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $126,019.44.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,948,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $53.00 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

