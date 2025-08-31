Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2025

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749,348. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,465 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $67,902.75.
  • On Thursday, August 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,901 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $126,019.44.
  • On Wednesday, August 13th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,948,950.00.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $53.00 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.