EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.3077.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $169.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 74.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

