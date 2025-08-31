PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

