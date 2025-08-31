Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.67. Schrodinger has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

