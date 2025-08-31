Analysts Set Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $283.53

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.5333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $246.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

