Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $170.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.