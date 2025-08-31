Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.