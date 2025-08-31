Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Receives $538.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $538.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total transaction of $216,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 185.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $509.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

