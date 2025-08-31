Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $197.85

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

