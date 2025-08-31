Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $67.11

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.1111.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 524,802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The company had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.