Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.6667.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,401,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 262,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 242,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 257,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 769,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.03.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
