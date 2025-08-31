Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.6667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 655,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,189.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $75,256.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,687.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $710,656. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,401,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 262,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 242,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 257,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 769,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

