First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $21.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.0909.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Benchmark upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $88,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,509,176.80. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160,040 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 708,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.05, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

