NetApp’s (NTAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. NetApp has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

