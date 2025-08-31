Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,342.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,480 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total transaction of £285,983.06. Corporate insiders own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,604.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 836.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

