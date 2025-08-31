Analysts Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $397.14

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.1429.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $342.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.60. Everest Group has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Everest Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Everest Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

