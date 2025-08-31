Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 2,138.6% in the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 76,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

