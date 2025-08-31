The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $71.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.1667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

