Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URBN. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares in the company, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

