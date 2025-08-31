Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

