Wedbush Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $525.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

CRWD stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

