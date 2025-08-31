CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $489.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $520.00 to $489.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

