Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of COO opened at $67.39 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

