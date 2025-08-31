Analysts Set MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Target Price at $189.20

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.45.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 57.1% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

