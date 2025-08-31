Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 185.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.92.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.