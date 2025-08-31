JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $145.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ANF opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $61,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $61,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $56,569,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 490,337 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.