UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $297.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1%

FDX stock opened at $230.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

