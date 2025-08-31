Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1,958.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 357,801 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

