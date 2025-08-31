Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.1667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,123. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,457,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,231,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,983,000 after buying an additional 1,440,629 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,801,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 659.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.