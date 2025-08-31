Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.46.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.