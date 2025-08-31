LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Raised to $6.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LPTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
