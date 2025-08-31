Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $109.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $116.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

