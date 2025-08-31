Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $185.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. Futu has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $197.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 44.25%.The company had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Futu by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Futu by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,379,000 after purchasing an additional 591,082 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 618,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Futu by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,824,000 after purchasing an additional 417,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Futu by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,826,000 after purchasing an additional 822,343 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

